Assetmark Inc. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773,598 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

