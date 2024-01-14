Assetmark Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

