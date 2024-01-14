Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.