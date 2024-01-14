Assetmark Inc. Invests $3.37 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 207.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,602,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,569.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,624.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,550.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,163 shares of company stock worth $59,452,840. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

