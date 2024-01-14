Assetmark Inc. Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $124.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

