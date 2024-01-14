Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $77.12 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.58.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.