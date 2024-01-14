Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TKO opened at $77.12 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.58.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

