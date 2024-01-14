Assetmark Inc. Purchases 171,016 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 252.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,016 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MGIC Investment worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

