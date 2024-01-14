Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,676 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Workday by 3,220.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,273,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $283.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.17, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

