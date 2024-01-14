Assetmark Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,658.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,544.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,359.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,011.00 and a twelve month high of $1,678.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

