Assetmark Inc. Purchases 30,011 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.21% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

