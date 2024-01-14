Assetmark Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,030 shares of company stock worth $149,319,412 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,032.83 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $659.59 and a 52 week high of $1,033.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $981.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $907.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

