Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,167 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $4,428,570.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $4,428,570.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $19,085,281. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $128.14 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

