Assetmark Inc. Purchases 43,802 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

