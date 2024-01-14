Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,824 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

HMC opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $36.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

