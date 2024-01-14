Assetmark Inc. Purchases 957 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $20,978,655. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $561.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.67 and a 200 day moving average of $506.83. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.72 and a 52 week high of $593.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.36.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

