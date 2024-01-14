Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

