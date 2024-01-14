Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

