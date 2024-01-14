Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 183.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,628 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

