Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

