Assetmark Inc. Sells 19,743 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,743 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.