Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,121 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

