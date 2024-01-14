Assetmark Inc. Sells 22,214 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,214 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in CoStar Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,122.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 113,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,410 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 688,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CSGP stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

