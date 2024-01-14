Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $48,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE ORI opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

