Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,063 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

