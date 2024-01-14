Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $20.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

