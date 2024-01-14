Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aterian Stock Performance
Aterian stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.