Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aterian Stock Performance

Aterian stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

About Aterian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 375,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 1st quarter worth about $4,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

See Also

