Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Down 1.7%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 31,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 45,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of C$68.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.0884821 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

