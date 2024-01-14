Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $2,002,150.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,116,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $1,960,039.44.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total value of $1,932,102.45.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $1,872,272.79.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23.

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.16, for a total value of $1,954,435.56.

On Monday, December 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $1,889,084.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.81, for a total value of $1,877,382.21.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,730,857.23.

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $1,578,728.37.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.1 %

TEAM opened at $237.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

