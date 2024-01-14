AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,569.10 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,624.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,550.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,452,840. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

