AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,219.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,219 ($41.03) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($41.03). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($41.03), with a volume of 0 shares.
AVEVA Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,219 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,219. The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.
AVEVA Group Company Profile
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
