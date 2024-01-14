Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXNX. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.72 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 200.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

