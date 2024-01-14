AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
AZZ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $63.22.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ
About AZZ
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
