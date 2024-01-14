B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

EverQuote Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.97.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $98,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EverQuote by 63.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 30.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 106,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

