B. Riley Comments on Saratoga Investment Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

SAR opened at $23.60 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $322.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

