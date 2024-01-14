B. Riley Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $95.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in Lantheus by 64.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 416,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

