Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.94.

Baidu Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

