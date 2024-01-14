Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Ball by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ball by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,331,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

