Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE BANC opened at $12.74 on Friday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $731.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

