Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.20

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.20 and traded as high as $69.75. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 306,283 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

