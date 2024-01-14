Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 1254089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $2,185,000. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 131,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.