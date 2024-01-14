Barnes Group Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:B opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

