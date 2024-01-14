Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

