Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$7.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.59.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

BTE stock opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

