Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

Tharisa Stock Performance

THS opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.11. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.95 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 1,904.76%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

