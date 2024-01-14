BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Insider Buys £20,024.67 in Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £20,024.67 ($25,525.39).

BH Macro GBP stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.55) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,746.15 and a beta of -0.19. BH Macro GBP has a one year low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($5.98).

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

