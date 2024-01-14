BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $981,900.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.