Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 136.5% in December

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNOX. Maxim Group increased their target price on Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Institutional Trading of Bionomics
Bionomics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $7.71.
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
