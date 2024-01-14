Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Up 136.5% in December

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNOX. Maxim Group increased their target price on Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned approximately 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

