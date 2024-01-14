BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.46.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $150.63.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BioNTech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 35.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BioNTech by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in BioNTech by 23.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

