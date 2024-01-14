Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$9.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR stock opened at C$6.08 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

