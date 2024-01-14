Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.25.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIR. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$9.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

